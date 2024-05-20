Lockheed Martin announced today that it has been awarded a $756 million contract by the U.S. Army to upgrade the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system.

The contract includes the supply of additional equipment, systems engineering and software support, as well as logistics solutions.

The LRHW is an ultra-fast, maneuverable hypersonic missile launched from mobile ground platforms, using the Common Hypersonic All Up Round (AUR) supplied by the US Navy.

Lockheed Martin has already delivered the first LRHW battery, called Dark Eagle, in 2021, and will continue to support the military in meeting national security needs.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.