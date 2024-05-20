Lockheed Martin: $756 million contract with the US Army
The contract includes the supply of additional equipment, systems engineering and software support, as well as logistics solutions.
The LRHW is an ultra-fast, maneuverable hypersonic missile launched from mobile ground platforms, using the Common Hypersonic All Up Round (AUR) supplied by the US Navy.
Lockheed Martin has already delivered the first LRHW battery, called Dark Eagle, in 2021, and will continue to support the military in meeting national security needs.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction