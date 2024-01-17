Lockheed Martin: $890 million contract with SDA
Lockheed Martin will supply 16 wide-field-of-view missile warning and tracking space vehicles equipped with infrared sensors, and two space vehicles equipped with infrared missile defense sensors.
This firm-fixed-price transaction agreement has a total potential value of $890 million.
' As missile threats increase around the world, we fully support the SDA space architecture to protect our nation and our allies, ' said Michael Corriea, vice president of warning programs at Lockheed Martin Space.
' We have made a significant investment in digital and production technologies, and with our experience in supporting SDA spacecraft, we look forward to delivering the space vehicles. '.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction