AAIR is poised to transform the visual inspection process by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance safety for maintainers while modernizing inspection methods, and driving down costs, without compromising quality.
March 28, 2024
AI Advantage
Ensuring the safety and integrity of aircraft is paramount in aviation maintenance. Traditional manual inspections often pose risks to personnel and can be time-consuming and costly. AAIR, the Autonomous AI-enabled InspectoR, is a revolutionary solution developed by our Skunk Works® Autonomy & Artificial Intelligence team. AAIR is poised to transform the visual inspection process by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance safety for maintainers while modernizing inspection methods, and driving down costs, without compromising quality. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to utilizing AI and machine learning (AI/ML) to improve capabilities, having so far incorporated these advanced technologies into more than 1,000 projects and programs across the company.
AAIR represents a significant leap forward in inspection capabilities, reducing the need for manual inspection processes, minimizing the risk of human error or injury, enhancing overall efficiency, and delivering actionable insights with repeatable accuracy.
Drone inspection of a C-130J using AAIR.
Real World Applications
At the core of AAIR's capabilities lie its platform-agnostic AI algorithms, that ensure versatility and adaptability across various operational environments. AAIR is portable, allowing everything required for scans to fit into a lightweight backpack, facilitating quick setup and operation even in austere environments. This unprecedented convenience extends AAIR's reach beyond products manufactured by us, enabling seamless inspection of a diverse array of military and commercial assets.
The benefits of AAIR extend outside military applications, making it an invaluable asset for commercial aviation and other industries. By enhancing safety standards and reducing maintenance time, AAIR can help organizations maximize operational efficiency while minimizing costs. Whether it's detecting paint issues on a commercial airliner or identifying corrosion on a military aircraft, AAIR delivers actionable insights that ensure compliance with quality standards. It uses DoD-approved UAV technology that meets rigorous security standards, making it suitable for operation in military airspace, enhancing mission readiness and performance.
We are currently conducting a pilot at our Marietta facility, where AAIR is being used to inspect C-130 aircraft for surface defects as they exit the production facility, allowing for a streamlined inspection process, reduced inspection time and costs, all while maintaining the highest quality standards.
Limitless Possibilities
AAIR has the potential to revolutionize visual inspections and set new standards for safety, efficiency, and reliability.
AAIR represents a paradigm shift in how we approach aircraft maintenance. By harnessing the power of AI and autonomy, we're not just improving efficiency; we're empowering our customers to achieve new levels of operational excellence and safety.
Larry Weixel
Skunk Works® Digital Transformation Portfolio Manager
Our significant investments in AI/ML technologies, continuous innovation, and collaboration with industry partners allow for enhanced capabilities to give customers a strategic advantage through actionable intelligence, and to stay Ahead of Ready on and off the field.
