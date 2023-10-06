By Sabela Ojea

Lockheed Martin said on Friday it has increased the size of its share buyback program by $6 billion.

The global security and aerospace company said that its board of directors approval meant that it was nearly doubling the total amount available for its stock repurchase program to $13 billion.

The company's call comes a week after one of its subsidiaries landed a $1.2 billion U.S. Navy contract modification for Trident II missile production and deployment systems support.

