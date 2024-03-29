KAUAI, Hawaii, March 29, 2024 - The USS Preble (DDG 88) successfully completed Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-32 (FTM-32), using the Aegis Combat System to successfully intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) target using SM-6 Dual II Software Upgrade.

Supported by the Missile Defense Agency, United States Navy, and Lockheed Martin, FTM-32 tested a real-world scenario, and the results of these flight tests continue to prove the versatility and strength of the Aegis Combat System.

"We rapidly advance and integrate our technologies to ensure the U.S. Navy has the capabilities its sailors need to meet their toughest missions today and tomorrow," said Amr Hussein, vice president and general manager of multi-domain combat solutions at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. "This flight test utilized the latest updates to Aegis Baseline 9, which improves tracking, identification and intercept capabilities to solve for evolving, complex threats."

Additionally, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), an Aegis Baseline 10 ship also participated in FTM-32.

Enhanced Security

Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security vision encompasses all-domain deterrence to meet both current and future security needs.

The Aegis Combat System's open architecture allows Aegis to deliver capability today and is flexible to grow with the demands of a rapidly changing environment.

Continued Proven Capability

In February, industry and government teams successfully executed Flight Test Other (FTX)-23, otherwise known as Stellar Sisyphus, demonstrating a two-part developmental test of sensor-tracking and communications-link capabilities, which continues to improve the Aegis Combat System.

Lockheed Martin continues to innovate, integrate and support additional flight tests with the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy and industry partners to advance future Aegis baselines in development.

To learn more, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/aegis.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.