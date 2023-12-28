4GD has already been providing British armed forces with dismounted tactical urban training facilities for over five years.

The Royal Marines have benefitted from 4GD's SimWall, a system of rapidly reconfigurable modular panels, at the Commando Training Centre (CTCRM) at Lympstone since 2018, while 16 Air Assault Brigade at Colchester have been training with a 4GD Level 2 SmartFacility (consisting of SimWall and 4GAV, a unique special effects and video monitoring system) since January 2021 and received 4GD SimStriker robotic targets in 2023. Under the Urban Fighting Skills House programme Whinny Hill, Catterick Training Area's urban operations training facility, will receive SimWall and 4GAV in the spring of 2024.

The SmartFacility is an instrumented, immersive physical/virtual training environment that merges live training with the synthetic environment, yet 4GD's current systems are already pre-enabled for further augmentation. 4GD's SimStriker targets, for example, can already react to light, movement or sound, speak in multiple languages and shoot back, but soon they will be automated through artificial intelligence to react entirely independently of control systems.

Despite its sophistication the SmartFacility remains easy to set up and reconfigure, minimising set-up times and maximising time on the range, while 4GD's Deployable SimWall System will allow the SmartFacility's capabilities to be taken to wherever they are needed. A key strength of 4GD's technology is that it already collects extensive volumes of high-fidelity data from the individual, the SimStriker targets and the environment, providing unrivalled opportunities for this data to be exploited by other Alliance partners.

Moving forward, with systems such as 4GD's ACIES synthetic wrap and the ability to insert the more combined elements of urban combat into its SmartFacilities (such as indirect fires and complex communications), 4GD is increasingly blurring the lines between the physical and the virtual. The result is the delivery of a holistic LVC training environment that can be successively upscaled to multiple locations, both real and virtual.

And crucially, as an agile SME, 4GD can be extremely responsive in delivering what its customers need: a quality crucial to delivering on the ACTS requirement.