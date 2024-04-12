HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 11, 2024 -

The Big Picture

The Missile Defense Agency awards Lockheed Martin an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum ceiling amount of $4,099,900,000. The ordering period is from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2029, with an option to extend through April 30 2034.This contract will accelerate innovation and continue leading the development of the Command and Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC) system.

Under the new C2BMC-Next scope, the system will be upgraded with the latest 21st Century Security technology for faster, multi-domain coordinated responses to emerging threats. The Lockheed Martin team will primarily perform this work out of a new Huntsville, Alabama facility and Colorado Springs, Colorado locations.

Strategic Perspectives

"With C2BMC's already well-established lines of reliable communication - operating 24/7, 365 days a year in more than 30 locations across the world - the ability to securely collaborate with other countries, across multiple domains, from any location in near real-time will be a game changer for the defense industry." - Erika Marshall, Lockheed Martin C4ISR Vice President.

Why It Matters

Seamless interoperability is of the upmost importance to keep pace with a rapidly evolving battlespace. Part of C2BMC-Next will be enhancing global integration, exploring possibilities of linking this decades-long proven, operationally-fielded system with allied nations for the first time. This type of integration embraces the Department of Defense's vision for identifying, organizing and delivering fully integrated capabilities to better safeguard our nation.

What's Next?

The future of the evolving battlespace lies within the space domain. C2BMC-Next is being outfitted with technology that will provide greater Space Domain Awareness. Through the connection of sensors, and diffusion of data at a level that hasn't been done before, this enhancement will allow operators to see a complete view of the battlespace around the world.

For additional information, visit https://www.lockheedmartin.com/c2bmc.

