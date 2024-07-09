Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing NATO Deterrence through 21st Century Security®

Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of aeronautic systems (40.7%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations; - sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (24%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.; - sales of aerospace systems (18.7%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems; - sale of air defense and fire control systems (16.6%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.3%) and services (16.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (74.3%), Europe (9.5%), Asia/Pacific (8.3%), Middle East (5.8%) and other (2.1%).

