Lockheed Martin : Chairman, President and CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing NATO Deterrence through 21st Century Security®
July 09, 2024 at 12:11 pm EDT
Share
Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing NATO Deterrence through 21st Century Security®
July 09, 2024
The News:
At the Foreign Policy Security Forum on July 8, 2024, Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet reaffirmed the company's commitment to quickly producing 21st Century Security solutions that support NATO deterrence and enable allies to work as one force.
The National Security Strategy says, no matter what domain you're in…no matter what service you're in…no matter what allied partner you are…you'll be able to work together with all of your systems and all your equipment and all your comms gear, and we can fight together. That is what [Lockheed Martin is] trying to implement.
Jim Taiclet
Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO
Why It Matters:
NATO deterrence is key to our collective security. Lockheed Martin, through 21st Century Security, is supporting the alliance in three key ways:
Advancing NATO Interoperability: NATO deterrence is strongest when allies work as one force. Lockheed Martin helps enable NATO interoperability by integrating 21st century digital technologies like artificial intelligenceand 5G connectivity into our defense tech solutions. These technologies allow allies to connect platforms across domains.
"Where software, AI and digital technologies will really advantage us is in getting the missions done by combining data flows, communication links and AI to make all those platforms much more effective," said Taiclet. "Whether Lockheed Martin built something in 1985 or Northrop Grumman built something in 2015, we should be able to interface those two platforms." Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security solutions like 5G.MIL® will enable allies to do this.
Ramping Up to Meet NATO's Needs: Demand for Lockheed Martin's time-tested programs of record is at all-time highs as the United States and European allies and partners turn to proven capabilities to deter and defend against evolving threats worldwide. To meet NATO's needs, we have been steadily increasing production capacity of HIMARS, GMLRS, PAC-3 MSE, Javelin and more. Our ramp-up progress has been propelled by 1LMX, our digital transformation initiative.
Bolstering Industry Resiliency: The alliance requires a strong and resilient defense industrial base to meet its security needs. Lockheed Martin is actively establishing co-production facilities throughout Europe that advance NATO's production, maintenance and sustainment capacity while contributing to European economic growth.
"[We're developing] a deliberate plan for global production operations and sustainment in the places where our customers are and where our U.S. forces are deployed in Asia and in Europe," said Taiclet. This is critical. As Taiclet points out, "if you're in a contested logistics environment, which is what the National Security Strategy says we're going to be in,…you want to have sustainment or repair operations right where you're using the equipment."
What's Next:
For 75 years, Lockheed Martin has been a trusted partner to NATO and our European allies and partners. Lockheed Martin will continue to develop innovative 21st Century Security solutions that enable the alliance to stay ahead of growing threats.
Learn More
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on
09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 July 2024 16:10:10 UTC.
Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of aeronautic systems (40.7%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations;
- sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (24%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.;
- sales of aerospace systems (18.7%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems;
- sale of air defense and fire control systems (16.6%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.3%) and services (16.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (74.3%), Europe (9.5%), Asia/Pacific (8.3%), Middle East (5.8%) and other (2.1%).