Orlando, Fla., April 3, 2024 - The U.S. Navy in partnership with Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] successfully conducted a historic Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) flight test with four missiles simultaneously in flight.

During the 12th Integrated Test Event (ITE-12), the U.S. Navy was able to demonstrate the weapon's inherent high-end lethality from mission planning through kill chain integration and its effects on the target. All mission objectives were met, reinforcing high confidence in the weapon's capabilities and superior firepower.

"We have continued to invest in the design and development of LRASM's anti-surface warfare capabilities to ensure that warfighters have the 21st century security solutions they need to complete their missions and come home safely," said Lisbeth Vogelpohl, LRASM program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "This event was a testament to our commitment to deliver reliable products that work each and every time, ensuring those who serve stay ahead of ready."

ITE-12 was the next 'big-step' in LRASM's evolution. The successful test was a graduation exercise for the missiles' latest configuration and lays the foundation for increased capabilities to come.

As a member of the AGM-158 family of cruise missiles, LRASM delivers long-range, highly survivable and lethal capability against highly defended surface combatants that no other weapon in the inventory can provide.

For additional information, visit https://lockheedmartin.com/lrasm.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.