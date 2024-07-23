Lockheed Martin Delivers 75K GMLRS Rockets to Meet Growing Demand

Lockheed Martin recently delivered the 75,000th rocket to the U.S. Army as production continues to ramp supporting contracts worth up to $4.8 billion for GMLRS rounds and associated equipment.

This go-to precision fires capability supports the defense of freedom and bolsters deterrence around the globe. Procured by domestic and global military partners for more than 40 years, GMLRS continues to provide 21st Century Security® solutions against sophisticated threats.

GMLRS is the primary round for HIMARS and M270, the combat-proven MLRS family of launchers. Six rockets are loaded into each pod with two pods equipped on M270 and one on HIMARS launchers.

The rocket is renowned for its highly dependable accuracy and adaptability to many missions.

GMLRS comes in two variants, each with its own tactical advantages. The unitary warhead addresses point targets and the Alternative Warhead (AW) is designed for imprecisely located (area) targets, leaving no unexploded ordnance on the field. It's pin-point accuracy and reliability reduces the number of rockets needed to defeat land-based targets.

"We're seeing an increase in demand for this versatile rocket because GMLRS provides strategic advantage, unmatched accuracy and it's cost-effective," said David Griser, vice president of GMLRS programs for Lockheed Martin. "It's the right round for many missions."

As demand for advanced security solutions continues to rise, the U.S. military and allies are prioritizing expanding their arsenal of reliable systems to deter and defend against threats.

This is evidenced by the latest procurement contract for the rocket, the largest to date, calling for the production of an unprecedented number of rockets to support domestic and international customers.

"Global security requires enabling technology for allies to work as a combined force. More than 20 nations around the world field GMLRS alongside our HIMARS and M270 launchers, and we're broadening interoperability and collaboration to share munitions between NATO and coalition partners to deter threats," said Griser, vice president of.

Munitions like GMLRS are evolving to support Army Modernization and cross-domain solutions that can operate in highly contested environments.

The Extended-Range variant, ER GMLRS, recently entered production and doubles the range of the current rocket from 70km to 150km offering enhanced flexibility.

Lockheed Martin is also working to advance the U.S. Army's Joint Integrated Fires vision enabling offensive and defensive systems in contested environments. Recent testing events have demonstrated an integration of existing technologies to enable prompt, data-driven decisions across operational domains.

We're continuously modernizing and enhancing launcher and munition capability to help customers stay ahead of emerging threats as part of Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security vision.