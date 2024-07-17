910th Airlift Wing to receive a total of eight Super Hercules tactical airlifters

MARIETTA, Ga., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered the first of eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters assigned to the Ohio Youngstown Air Reserve Station, marking the addition of a new mission capability for the Super Hercules ― the aerial spray mission.

Lockheed Martin delivered the first C-130J-30 Super Hercules airlifter to the Ohio Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The 910th Airlift Wing has the distinction of maintaining the Department of Defense's only large area, fixed-wing aerial spray capability to eliminate disease-carrying insects and pest insects and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. Defined by its versatility, the C-130J Super Hercules now supports 19 unique mission capabilities, including the aerial spray mission.

"Lockheed Martin is honored to deliver the most advanced Super Hercules ever built to the 910th Airlift Wing, providing cutting-edge technology and enabling a critical mission for the U.S. Air Force Reserve," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business. "The C-130J is constantly evolving, as reflected with this 19th mission capability, ensuring the Super Hercules remains ready for what's next through unmatched versatility and tactical airlift power."

A longtime C-130 Hercules operator, the 910th Airlift Wing received its first C-130 in 1981 and has operated different variants for more than 40 years. This new fleet of C-130Js will preserve the unit's tactical airlift and aerial spray mission, while providing more space, speed, range, and versatility for decades to come.

"As we welcome the first C-130J aircraft to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, we mark a pivotal moment in our mission readiness. The C-130J Super Hercules stands as a symbol of our Air Force's enduring strength and versatility, ensuring we continue to meet our nation's needs with excellence," said Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve operates a mixed fleet of C-130Js and legacy aircraft. The addition of the C-130J Super Hercules ensures the fleet is mission-ready at any given time, delivering unprecedented reach and interoperability.

"The 910th Airlift Wing's tactical airlift and aerial spray missions require a capable, reliable and adaptable airframe. Our C-130H Hercules aircraft have provided that for decades. As we retire them from service at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, we look forward to continuing their track record of success with a fleet of new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft," said Col. Mike Maloney, 910th Airlift Wing commander.

Always evolving, continually innovating and ready for what's next, the Super Hercules leads the charge by setting standards and shaping the future of tactical airlift missions. The global C-130J fleet spans 26 operators in 22 nations with 20+ air worthiness certifications. With nearly 3 million flight hours logged across the global fleet of 545+ C-130Js, invaluable insights gained from missions in every scenario equip the C-130J for what's next.

