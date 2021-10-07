Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : Delivers High Energy Laser to U.S. Air Force for Flight Testing on AC-130J Aircraft

10/07/2021 | 08:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOTHELL, WASH. October 6, 2021 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully completed factory acceptance testing for the Airborne High Energy Laser (AHEL), in preparation for U.S. military ground and flight testing of the system.

"Completion of this milestone is a tremendous accomplishment for our customer," said Rick Cordaro, vice president, Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions. "These mission success milestones are a testament of our partnership with the U.S. Air Force in rapidly achieving important advances in laser weapon system development. Our technology is ready for fielding today."

Lockheed Martin delivered the AHEL subsystem for integration with other systems in preparation for ground testing and ultimately flight testing aboard the AC-130J aircraft. In January 2019, Lockheed Martin was awarded the contract for integration, test and demonstration on the AC-130J aircraft and is on a rapid schedule to continue testing this capability.

In July 2021, the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division awarded Lockheed Martin a $12 million cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery, five-year contract award for technical services, integration, test, and demonstration for the AHEL system.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/DE.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 12:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
10/05LOCKHEED MARTIN : Next Generation Interceptor Program Achieves Critical System Requirement..
PU
10/05LOCKHEED MARTIN : Opens Intelligent, Advanced Hypersonic Strike Production Facility; Newes..
AQ
10/04LOCKHEED MARTIN : Opens Hypersonic Strike Production Facility in Alabama
MT
10/04LOCKHEED MARTIN : Opens Intelligent, Advanced Hypersonic Strike Production Facility
PR
10/04Lockheed Martin Opens Intelligent, Advanced Hypersonic Strike Production Facility in Co..
CI
10/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : Supports U.S. Indo Pacific Command In Bilateral Exercise With Australia;..
AQ
09/29LOCKHEED MARTIN : Supports U.S. Indo Pacific Command in Bilateral Exercise with Australia
PU
09/29LOCKHEED MARTIN : Cowen Downgrades Lockheed Martin to Market Perform From Outperform, Cuts..
MT
09/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Pentagon And Lockheed Martin Agree To F-35 Production Rebaseline
AQ
09/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 335 M - -
Net income 2021 6 162 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 96 918 M 96 918 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 349,99 $
Average target price 419,36 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Wesley Mollard Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Jay Peterson Director-Government Finance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.41%96 918
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.07%133 833
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.38%60 412
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.96%55 632
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.02%45 588
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.14%24 390