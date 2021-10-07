Lockheed Martin : Delivers High Energy Laser to U.S. Air Force for Flight Testing on AC-130J Aircraft

BOTHELL, WASH. October 6, 2021 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully completed factory acceptance testing for the Airborne High Energy Laser (AHEL), in preparation for U.S. military ground and flight testing of the system.

"Completion of this milestone is a tremendous accomplishment for our customer," said Rick Cordaro, vice president, Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions. "These mission success milestones are a testament of our partnership with the U.S. Air Force in rapidly achieving important advances in laser weapon system development. Our technology is ready for fielding today."

Lockheed Martin delivered the AHEL subsystem for integration with other systems in preparation for ground testing and ultimately flight testing aboard the AC-130J aircraft. In January 2019, Lockheed Martin was awarded the contract for integration, test and demonstration on the AC-130J aircraft and is on a rapid schedule to continue testing this capability.

In July 2021, the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division awarded Lockheed Martin a $12 million cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery, five-year contract award for technical services, integration, test, and demonstration for the AHEL system.

