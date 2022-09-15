Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-15 pm EDT
414.23 USD   -0.58%
12:50pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Delivers Its Highest Powered Laser to Date to U.S. Department of Defense
PU
07:55aSwiss Parliament Grants Final Consent to Purchase 36 F-35A Jets From Lockheed Martin
MT
07:18aSwiss parliament approves $5.5 billion purchase of F-35 fighters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : Delivers Its Highest Powered Laser to Date to U.S. Department of Defense

09/15/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering OUSD (R&E) a new benchmark: a tactically-relevant electric 300 kW-class laser, the most powerful laser that Lockheed Martin has produced to date. This 300 kW-class laser is ready to integrate with the DOD demonstration efforts including the U.S. Army's Indirect Fires Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) Demonstrator laser weapon system.

The OUSD (R&E) selected Lockheed Martin in 2019 to scale its spectral beam combined high energy laser architecture to the 300 kW-class level as part of the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI), and the team recently achieved that milestone ahead of schedule.

"Lockheed Martin increased the power and efficiency and reduced the weight and volume of continuous-wave high energy lasers which reduces risk for future fielding efforts of high power laser weapon systems," said Rick Cordaro, vice president, Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions.

The HELSI laser will support demonstration efforts with the Army's IFPC-HEL, which is scheduled for laboratory and field testing this year.

This recent HELSI delivery milestone also exemplifies Lockheed Martin's commitment to 21st Century Security, developing advanced technologies that provide speed, agility, and mission solutions that help ensure the U.S. and its allies are always prepared for what's ahead.

Lockheed Martin's 300 kW-class high-energy laser design and build was enabled by significant investments in directed energy technology and the contributions of the company's dedicated team in Washington state and Owego, New York. The team is applying more than 40 years of experience researching, designing, developing, and capturing electromagnetic energy and elevating its power to create innovative 21st century security solutions.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/DE.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 367 M - -
Net income 2022 5 934 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 416,63 $
Average target price 462,88 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.23%110 470
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.40%127 172
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.27%75 016
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.68%63 154
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.72%44 769
BAE SYSTEMS PLC40.31%27 753