Lockheed Martin: F-16 Block 70s bound for Bahrain.

Lockheed Martin has reached an important milestone with the departure of the first wave of three F-16 Block 70s from Greenville, South Carolina, bound for Bahrain.



This event underscores Bahrain's role as the first member of the Gulf Cooperation Council to operate the F-16, and now the first to integrate the F-16 Block 70 variant into its fleet," says the company.



To date, Lockheed Martin has produced five F-16 Block 70s for Bahrain, with a further 11 in various stages of production and testing.



The first aircraft have completed flight test missions at Edwards Air Force Base, California, with the 416th Flight Test Squadron.



OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin, said 'with the introduction of the F-16 Block 70, we are witnessing a significant leap in combat capabilities. The integration of this proven platform will enable the Royal Bahraini Air Force to effectively protect its skies and collaborate with its allies around the world'.



