Lockheed Martin Forecasts Job Growth in Pennsylvania and Florida in 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is announcing the grand opening of a new facility that expands its Johnstown, Pennsylvania, operations. The Johnstown business expects to hire more than 80 mechanics and technicians in the next year to support component production for the newest F-16s being manufactured in Greenville, South Carolina.

In conjunction, Lockheed Martin is celebrating 25 years in Pinellas Park, Florida, and its ongoing commitment to growing job opportunities in Florida – to include at least 50 new jobs over the next two years.

"At Lockheed Martin, we're driven by a sense of purpose and passion to shape the future and solve the world's most difficult challenges," said Nick Drazic, Operations vice president for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "We bring that same passion and purpose to our communities, where our employees play an active role in strengthening the quality of life where we live and work."

Johnstown: The Johnstown facility opened in 1987 and produces components for the C-130A-J Super Hercules, F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Falcon aircraft. The site also supports sustainment efforts for the C-130A-J, LM-100J, F-16, F-22 Raptor, P-3 Orion and C-5 Galaxy aircraft programs.

"We are proud to bring the new F-16 manufacturing work to our Johnstown site and contribute to the creation of more jobs in the area," Wayne Davis, Lockheed Martin Johnstown general manager, said. "The selection of Johnstown for this work is a reflection of the highly skilled workforce in the area and a testament to the team's focus on delivering for our customers."

The F-16 parts that will now be produced in Johnstown include the aft engine access covers, engine access doors, F-1 fuel tank and inlet. Upon completion in Johnstown, the parts will be shipped to Greenville, South Carolina, for final assembly and integration into the F-16s on the production line. This is in addition to the F-16 component and sub-assembly work already performed at the site today.

Pinellas Park: Over the past 25 years, the Pinellas Park facility has become a Canopy Center of Excellence, building both production and sustainment canopies for F-35 and F-16 aircraft. They also work on parts and components for the F-35, F-16 and C-130J. The team has driven innovation, efficiency, and focus, while setting industry benchmarks in the manufacturing process by reducing build times by 50%.

"It truly is an exciting time to be at Pinellas Park," said Lindsay Muth, Lockheed Martin Pinellas Park general manager. "We have a world-class team that produces world-class results; and that shows through our products and our culture. We're proud to celebrate 25 years in Pinellas Park and look forward to continuously growing employment opportunities and partnering with our local community."

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

