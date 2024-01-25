Lockheed Martin reports that its next-generation Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) has successfully arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, to begin preparations for its spring launch.

This is the last of four satellites in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-R series of weather satellites, all built by Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado.

The new satellite will enable the constellation to continue saving lives and property by ensuring that forecasters have access to better weather data than ever before for many years to come.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.