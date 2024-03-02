By Sabela Ojea

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $663.1 million contract modification regarding its F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems fighter.

The global security and aerospace company will provide ground maintenance activities, depot activation activities and pilot and maintainer training in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems' sustainment efforts for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, foreign military customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.

The work will mostly be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed in June 2027.

The company is also getting a $170.8 million modification for a Texas indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract and a $109.3 million cost-plus-fixed-fee in Florida to support the integration of the Trident II Missile and re-entry subsystems into the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S. Columbia/U.K. Dreadnought submarine construction programs.

