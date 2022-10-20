Lockheed Martin Gets NASA Order for Three Additional Orion Spacecraft

By Stephen Nakrosis

Lockheed Martin Corp. on Thursday said the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration ordered three more Orion spacecraft for upcoming Artemis missions.

The cost for the three additional Orion spacecraft missions for Artemis VI-VIII missions is $1.99 billion, the company said.

The Artemis program is intended to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and pave the way to missions for Mars, NASA said. The Artemis 1 Mission, an unmanned test flight, is slated to launch on Nov. 14. Lockheed said it completed the Orion vehicle for the Artemis 1 flight, as well as the EFT-1, which flew in 2014.

In the future, NASA can order an additional six Orion missions, Lockheed said

The company said it and NASA have "reduced the costs on Orion by 50% per vehicle on Artemis III through Artemis V, compared to vehicles built during the design and development phase. The vehicles built for Artemis VI, VII and VIII will see an additional 30% cost reduction."

