  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-20 pm EDT
444.34 USD   +1.00%
05:48pLockheed Martin Gets NASA Order for Three Additional Orion Spacecraft
DJ
05:21pLockheed Martin Gets $1.99 Billion Contract for Three Orion Spacecraft for NASA
MT
04:52pNASA Orders Three More Orion Spacecraft from Lockheed Martin
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin Gets NASA Order for Three Additional Orion Spacecraft

10/20/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Lockheed Martin Corp. on Thursday said the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration ordered three more Orion spacecraft for upcoming Artemis missions.

The cost for the three additional Orion spacecraft missions for Artemis VI-VIII missions is $1.99 billion, the company said.

The Artemis program is intended to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and pave the way to missions for Mars, NASA said. The Artemis 1 Mission, an unmanned test flight, is slated to launch on Nov. 14. Lockheed said it completed the Orion vehicle for the Artemis 1 flight, as well as the EFT-1, which flew in 2014.

In the future, NASA can order an additional six Orion missions, Lockheed said

The company said it and NASA have "reduced the costs on Orion by 50% per vehicle on Artemis III through Artemis V, compared to vehicles built during the design and development phase. The vehicles built for Artemis VI, VII and VIII will see an additional 30% cost reduction."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1747ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 285 M - -
Net income 2022 5 739 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.50%115 302
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.82%128 970
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION31.99%79 044
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.82%65 519
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.43%45 467
BAE SYSTEMS PLC47.25%28 176