Lockheed Martin: Memorandum of Understanding with Swedish MilDef

February 06, 2024

Lockheed Martin and MilDef (a Swedish group offering cutting-edge tactical IT solutions) today announced a memorandum of understanding to strengthen aerospace collaboration through the supply of Lockheed Martin's C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft to the Swedish Air Force (SwAF).



Through this partnership, the two organizations will identify partnership opportunities where MilDef's solutions and expertise can be integrated into Lockheed Martin's global aerospace and defense ecosystem.



"There is a natural fit between MilDef and Lockheed Martin, as we specialize in supporting truly tactical mission demands with advanced, proven and integrated solutions," said Tony Frese, vice president of business development for the Air Mobility and Maritime Missions business line at Lockheed Martin.



' This partnership underlines the importance of industry collaboration to provide the end customer with the best possible solution', added Daniel Ljunggren, Managing Director of MilDef Group.



