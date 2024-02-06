Lockheed Martin: Memorandum of Understanding with Swedish MilDef
Through this partnership, the two organizations will identify partnership opportunities where MilDef's solutions and expertise can be integrated into Lockheed Martin's global aerospace and defense ecosystem.
"There is a natural fit between MilDef and Lockheed Martin, as we specialize in supporting truly tactical mission demands with advanced, proven and integrated solutions," said Tony Frese, vice president of business development for the Air Mobility and Maritime Missions business line at Lockheed Martin.
' This partnership underlines the importance of industry collaboration to provide the end customer with the best possible solution', added Daniel Ljunggren, Managing Director of MilDef Group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction