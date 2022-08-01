Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-08-01 pm EDT
419.28 USD   +1.32%
05:30pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Missiles and Fire Control's Executive Vice President Scott Greene to Retire
PU
03:19pU.S. State Department OKs potential sale to Greece of follow-on support for helicopters
RE
03:07pU.S. State Dept approves potential sale of Javelin launch units to UK
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : Missiles and Fire Control's Executive Vice President Scott Greene to Retire

08/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BETHESDA, Md., August 1, 2022 -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced that Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) Executive Vice President Scott T. Greene is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022, after more than 41 years of service to the company. He will remain in his current role until a successor is named. Prior to his role as executive vice president, Greene was MFC's vice president of Tactical & Strike Missiles, with total business, operational and financial responsibility in the areas of Hypersonic Weapon Systems, Long Range Precision Fires, Close Combat Systems, Strike Systems and Advanced Programs. Before leading the Tactical & Strike Missiles team, Greene held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility throughout his Lockheed Martin career.

"We are grateful for Scott's service to our customers, the company, and for his strategic leadership of our $11 billion MFC portfolio that provides advanced technology and mission-driven solutions for military customers, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, the Missile Defense Agency, Special Operations Forces, and allied nations," Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet said. "The entire Lockheed Martin team thanks Scott for his steadfast leadership and dedication to our customers' missions. We congratulate him on his upcoming retirement."

"It has been the highlight of my career and a true honor to lead the MFC team," Greene said. "Each day, this world-class team has inspired me with their unwavering dedication to developing vital and innovative capabilities needed by our service men and women in their defining moments. I have been humbled by the trust that our customers put in MFC and I feel fortunate for the friendships and memories I've made at Lockheed Martin."

After a successor is named, Greene will serve as a strategic advisor to ensure a smooth transition.


About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation, and @LMSpace for the latest Space-related updates.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
05:30pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Missiles and Fire Control's Executive Vice President Scott Greene to Ret..
PU
03:19pU.S. State Department OKs potential sale to Greece of follow-on support for helicopters
RE
03:07pU.S. State Dept approves potential sale of Javelin launch units to UK
RE
12:27pUS Air Force Says 26 Lockheed Martin F35s Cleared to Resume Flights in Europe After Ins..
MT
07/30Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns
RE
07/29U.S. Air Force pauses some operations over pilot ejection seat concerns
RE
07/29Air Force Temporarily Grounds Lockheed Martin F-35s Due to Ejector Seat Issue, Shares T..
MT
07/28State dept - principal contractors would be lockheed martin, ray…
RE
07/28Senate Panel Proposes $850 Bln For National Defense, Increase of $37 Bln (Bloomberg)
MT
07/28Northrop sales fall as labor shortages, supply chain issues hamper production
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 320 M - -
Net income 2022 5 804 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 413,81 $
Average target price 463,06 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.43%109 723
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.31%137 196
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.72%74 091
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.73%62 043
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.54%45 919
BAE SYSTEMS PLC40.74%29 516