Lockheed Martin : Missiles and Fire Control's Executive Vice President Scott Greene to Retire

BETHESDA, Md., August 1, 2022 -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced that Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) Executive Vice President Scott T. Greene is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022, after more than 41 years of service to the company. He will remain in his current role until a successor is named. Prior to his role as executive vice president, Greene was MFC's vice president of Tactical & Strike Missiles, with total business, operational and financial responsibility in the areas of Hypersonic Weapon Systems, Long Range Precision Fires, Close Combat Systems, Strike Systems and Advanced Programs. Before leading the Tactical & Strike Missiles team, Greene held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility throughout his Lockheed Martin career.

"We are grateful for Scott's service to our customers, the company, and for his strategic leadership of our $11 billion MFC portfolio that provides advanced technology and mission-driven solutions for military customers, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, the Missile Defense Agency, Special Operations Forces, and allied nations," Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet said. "The entire Lockheed Martin team thanks Scott for his steadfast leadership and dedication to our customers' missions. We congratulate him on his upcoming retirement."

"It has been the highlight of my career and a true honor to lead the MFC team," Greene said. "Each day, this world-class team has inspired me with their unwavering dedication to developing vital and innovative capabilities needed by our service men and women in their defining moments. I have been humbled by the trust that our customers put in MFC and I feel fortunate for the friendships and memories I've made at Lockheed Martin."

After a successor is named, Greene will serve as a strategic advisor to ensure a smooth transition.



