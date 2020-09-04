Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Lockheed Martin : Morocco, Netherlands, and India to Gain LONGBOW Fire Control Radar for AH-64E Apache Helicopters

09/04/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Morocco, Netherlands, and India to Gain LONGBOW Fire Control Radar for AH-64E Apache Helicopters

ORLANDO, Florida, Sep. 4, 2020 - The U.S. Army recently awarded LONGBOW Limited Liability Company (LBL), a joint venture of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), four Foreign Military Sales contracts to provide the AH-64E Apache helicopter AN/APG-78 LONGBOW Fire Control Radar (FCR) to Morocco, Netherlands, UAE and India Army.

'The LBL team is excited to bring Morocco, Netherlands and India Army into the LONGBOW FCR user community, and to update UAE with new capabilities, as the ever-evolving missions of our U.S. allies will benefit from our precision engagement capabilities,' said Jim Messina, LBL president and Lockheed Martin program director. 'The LONGBOW radar remains a relevant and important system for the missions Apache aircrews fly.'

The addition of Morocco, the Netherlands and India Army expands the LONGBOW customer base to include 16 foreign militaries and 14 nations. UAE is updating from the AH-64D to the AH-64E aircraft. These contracts are a direct result of the five-year production requirements contract the U.S. Department of Defense awarded to LBL in 2016.

'As LONGBOW Joint Venture marks 35 years of successful partnership, the addition of these customers is a testament to the deep experience and dedication the team brings to advance the FCR system to support our customer's missions,' said Shalini Gupta, LBL vice president and Northrop Grumman director for LONGBOW programs.

When coupled with the Apache's unique system of sensors approach, LONGBOW FCR gives aircrews the capability to scan large areas at long ranges to identify threats and targets for prosecution with a low probability of being detected. If a target is identified, the data can be handed off to a missile and launch system, or if a target needs further identification and classification, the data is handed off to the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight (M-TADS) system for increased visual identification.

LBL is now providing increased FCR capabilities with the Apache AH-64E Version 6 helicopter. Version 6 FCR software enhancements provide new operational modes and capabilities, including maritime, single target track, and 360-degree surveillance mode, as well as extended detection range against land, air and sea targets.

LBL celebrated 35 years of successful partnership in August.

About LONGBOW LLC

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

For additional information, visit our websites: www.lockheedmartin.com/fcr or www.northropgrumman.

For further information: Lockheed Martin: Charlene Manchester, +1 321-442-1352; Charlene.l.manchester@lmco.com Northrop Grumman: Gabrielle Lemmon, +1 443-591-3950; Gabrielle.Lemmon@ngc.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 13:04:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64 627 M - -
Net income 2020 6 778 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 433,95 $
Last Close Price 386,29 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marillyn A. Hewson Executive Chairman
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.79%107 984
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.10%91 799
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.51%57 055
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.84%43 497
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.96%39 371
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-9.70%21 729
