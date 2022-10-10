Advanced search
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:46 2022-10-10 pm EDT
409.68 USD   +1.42%
01:22pLockheed Martin : Next-Gen Rocket Performs First Systems Qualification Flight Test
PU
11:02aLockheed Martin : Sikorsky Continues Progress on RAIDER X® Helicopter for U.S. Army
PU
10:32aLockheed Martin : Delivers 700th Interceptor
PU
Lockheed Martin : Next-Gen Rocket Performs First Systems Qualification Flight Test

10/10/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
DALLAS, October 10, 2022 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully demonstrated its next-generation Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS) in a test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The round was fired Thursday morning from the U.S. Army's HIMARS® launcher and met all success criteria in a short-range test flight approximately 59 kilometers to the target area.

"Our next-generation GMLRS provides versatility for commanders, offering a choice of munitions at longer distances with the same reliability and precision the system is known for," said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Today's success advances the ER GMLRS closer to production as we complete the final phase of the development program."

Testing confirmed flight trajectory, range and accuracy from launch to impact, as well as warhead lethality, HIMARS integration and overall missile performance.

The rocket pod also underwent Stockpile to Target Sequence (STS) testing prior to launch. This effort simulates cumulative effects the ER GMLRS will meet in the field between factory and launch for the life of the system and demonstrates durability of the missile and launch pod container.

Lockheed Martin has produced more than 60,000 GMLRS rounds and is under contract to produce more than 9,000 new GMLRS unitary and alternative-warhead rockets including integrated logistics support for the U.S. Army and international customers. The systems are produced at the company's Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 367 M - -
Net income 2022 5 934 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 403,96 $
Average target price 462,24 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION13.66%107 111
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.38%123 643
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION28.17%76 751
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.30%61 224
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.20%42 924
BAE SYSTEMS PLC53.91%29 133