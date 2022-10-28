Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:34 2022-10-28 pm EDT
488.71 USD   +3.56%
01:18pLockheed Martin On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10:53aU.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission
AQ
07:33aLockheed Martin - U.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is currently at $487.54, up $15.61 or 3.31%


--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 18, 2022, when it rose 8.69%

--Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

--Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 25.2% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 12, 2017, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending April 6, 2020, when it rose 32.93%

--Up 26.21% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 1980, when it rose 30.43%

--Up 37.18% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2019, when it rose 48.71%

--Up 46.71% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $332.32

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 49.41% from its 52-week closing low of $326.31 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Traded as high as $491.14; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Up 4.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.61%


All data as of 12:59:46 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1317ET

All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
01:18pLockheed Martin On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10:53aU.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission
AQ
07:33aLockheed Martin - U.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission
AQ
03:59aLockheed Martin Gets $9.6 Million Contract Modification From US Navy
MT
01:57aDefence group Saab sees years of growth ahead as military tensions rise
RE
10/27Amazon predicts sales growth slowdown for holidays, crushing shares
RE
10/27Triumph Group's Unit to Manufacture F-16 Brake Valve Assembly Under Long-Term Deal With..
MT
10/27Lockheed Martin : U.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission
PU
10/26Pentagon successfully flight tests hypersonic weapon components
RE
10/26Lockheed Martin Marks First Next Generation Interceptor Flight Software Delivery; Progr..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 260 M - -
Net income 2022 5 744 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 471,93 $
Average target price 458,22 $
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION30.15%123 681
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.67%135 108
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION38.35%82 519
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.96%67 956
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.23%48 374
BAE SYSTEMS PLC46.64%28 927