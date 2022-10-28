Lockheed Martin On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is currently at $487.54, up $15.61 or 3.31%

--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 18, 2022, when it rose 8.69%

--Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

--Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 25.2% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 12, 2017, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending April 6, 2020, when it rose 32.93%

--Up 26.21% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 1980, when it rose 30.43%

--Up 37.18% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2019, when it rose 48.71%

--Up 46.71% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $332.32

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 49.41% from its 52-week closing low of $326.31 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Traded as high as $491.14; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

--Up 4.07% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.61%

All data as of 12:59:46 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1317ET