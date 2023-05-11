Lockheed Martin : PAC-3 MSE Interceptor Launched from German Patriot Launcher

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico, May 11, 2023 - A German-modified M903 launcher successfully launched a Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor in a flight test today. The Germany Tactical Test / Operational Test 3 flight test was conducted by the German Air Force against a virtual tactical ballistic missile target to prove compatibility between PAC-3 MSE and the German-modified Patriot M903 launching station.

MBDA Deutschland partnered with Lockheed Martin to perform the necessary modifications of the launcher to enable the integration of the PAC-3 MSE missile.

The test was a critical final step before Lockheed Martin delivers the first shipment of PAC-3 MSEs to Germany.

"Delivering PAC-3 MSE to Germany will enhance German air defense capabilities and increase lethality against evolving threats," said Dennis Goege, Lockheed Martin Vice President of Central and East Europe. "The recent flight test proves that PAC-3 MSE is ready for deployment in Germany."

The U.S. and German governments reached an agreement in 2019 for the procurement of PAC-3 MSE. Germany already employed the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptor in their air defense arsenal.

