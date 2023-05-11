Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:44 2023-05-11 pm EDT
449.45 USD   -0.82%
02:24pLockheed Martin : PAC-3 MSE Interceptor Launched from German Patriot Launcher
PU
10:12aChallenging Unilateral Definitizations Of Undefinitized Contract Actions : What Is A Claim?
AQ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : PAC-3 MSE Interceptor Launched from German Patriot Launcher

05/11/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico, May 11, 2023 - A German-modified M903 launcher successfully launched a Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor in a flight test today. The Germany Tactical Test / Operational Test 3 flight test was conducted by the German Air Force against a virtual tactical ballistic missile target to prove compatibility between PAC-3 MSE and the German-modified Patriot M903 launching station.

MBDA Deutschland partnered with Lockheed Martin to perform the necessary modifications of the launcher to enable the integration of the PAC-3 MSE missile.

The test was a critical final step before Lockheed Martin delivers the first shipment of PAC-3 MSEs to Germany.

"Delivering PAC-3 MSE to Germany will enhance German air defense capabilities and increase lethality against evolving threats," said Dennis Goege, Lockheed Martin Vice President of Central and East Europe. "The recent flight test proves that PAC-3 MSE is ready for deployment in Germany."

The U.S. and German governments reached an agreement in 2019 for the procurement of PAC-3 MSE. Germany already employed the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptor in their air defense arsenal.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMEuropeNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
