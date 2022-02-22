Log in
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Lockheed Martin : Philippine DND Signs Contract for 32 Black Hawk Helicopters

02/22/2022 | 02:33pm EST
MIELEC, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022 - PZL Mielec, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT) has signed a contract award with the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) to manufacture 32 additional S-70i™ Black Hawk® utility helicopters for the Philippine Air Force. Delivery of all 32 aircraft by 2026 will dramatically increase the operational capacity of the Philippine Air Force to perform search and rescue missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and troop transport across the archipelagic country.

The Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana signed the contract with Janusz Zakręcki, president, general director of PZL Mielec. The contract signing took place February 22 at the Department of National Defense headquarters.

The Philippine Air Force's 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing will receive all 32 aircraft in a utility configuration. Each aircraft will be equipped with a fully integrated digital cockpit with four axis coupled flight director, color weather radar, integrated vehicle health monitoring system (IVHMS), cabin troop seats, and a 9,000-pound (4,082 kg) cargo hook. Pilots and maintainers will receive training both in the U.S. and the Philippines.

"In the aftermath of Typhoon Odette (Rai), the Philippine Air Force has shown the world how its recently acquired Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk fleet, designed and built to the toughest military standards, can quickly and reliably deliver emergency personnel and supplies to island populations across a large maritime area," said Jason Lambert, vice president for Sikorsky Global Commercial & Military Systems.

Said Janusz Zakręcki, PZL Mielec president and general director: "Our Polish workforce is committed to build and deliver the next fleet of 32 Black Hawk aircraft on schedule, with the support that ensures these multi-role vehicles will protect and save lives while serving the Philippine people for decades to come."

The Philippine contract for 32 aircraft is the largest single order of Black Hawk helicopters for PZL Mielec since S-70i aircraft production began in 2009. The contract signing comes two months after PZL Mielec, based in southern Poland, completed deliveries of 16 S-70i Combat Utility Helicopters on schedule to the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing in December 2021.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 123 M - -
Net income 2022 7 095 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float -
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 386,46 $
Average target price 409,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.74%105 243
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.49%138 667
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION1.08%61 075
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.53%59 818
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.05%42 703
BAE SYSTEMS PLC7.64%25 301