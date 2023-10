By Sabela Ojea

Lockheed Martin declared a higher payout to shareholders for the fourth quarter.

The global security and aerospace company on Friday said its board approved a dividend of $3.15 a share, up from $3 in the third quarter.

The new payout, equal to $12.60 a year, represents an annual yield of about 3.1% based on Friday's closing price of $400.73.

