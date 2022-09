By Kathryn Hardison

Lockheed Martin Corp.'s board of directors has raised its quarterly dividend to $3 per share.

The global security and aerospace company said Friday that the dividend represents an increase of 20 cents from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 30 to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1.

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1637ET