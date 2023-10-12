OWEGO, N.Y., October 12, 2023 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has received a contract from the U.S. Navy to produce eight Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk® helicopters for the Spanish Navy (Armada). Designed, built and integrated with advanced missions systems and sensors for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, the future Armada MH-60R aircraft will significantly upgrade and broaden the range of maritime capabilities currently performed by its SH-60B SEAHAWK fleet. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

"Operational effectiveness of the MH-60R multi-mission helicopter is a direct result of ongoing investment by the U.S. Navy, Sikorsky, and our partner suppliers in the air vehicle, mission systems and sensors," said Hamid Salim, vice president, Sikorsky Maritime Systems.

The Armada retired the last of 18 Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopters in 2022 following deliveries that began in 1966. From 1988 to 2001, the Armada acquired 12 SH-60B aircraft, and more recently, purchased eight SH-60F SEAHAWK helicopters retired by the U.S. Navy.

"The new MH-60R will upgrade mission systems and sensors of the SH-60B fleet, elevating the Armada to the highest level of anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capability," said the Armada. "We expect a smooth transition from the SH-60B to the MH-60R."

Spain's eight new MH-60R aircraft will join a fleet of 330 worldwide operational with the U.S. Navy, Australia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and India. Aircraft deliveries to Greece and South Korea will begin in 2024. In May, the U.S. Navy announced the global MH-60R fleet had surpassed 1 million flight hours.

"Spain's confidence in the MH-60R is an attestation to our shared commitment to national security and the security of our allied nations," said Capt. William Hargreaves, U.S. Navy H-60 Multi-mission Helicopters program manager. "We are committed to supporting Spain throughout this process from contract award through delivery while further solidifying our global partnership. The increased capabilities and new technologies of the MH-60R Seahawk will allow the Spanish Navy to remain a ready, capable and equipped fleet."

