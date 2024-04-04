MOORESTOWN, N.J. April 4, 2024 - Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated the first live track AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar for the Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV), marking a critical milestone in the program which will serve as the cornerstone for Japan's national defense.

During the first track event, SPY-7 radar tactical hardware and software tracked objects in space, which verified the maturity of the radar system and marked the beginning of comprehensive performance testing.

"We use our proven integration and test process to fully test the capability of Aegis and SPY-7 prior to delivery to Japan," said Amr Hussein, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin. "This vigorous testing regimen minimizes risk and ensures that Japan will receive a fully integrated and calibrated system as quickly as possible."

The Japan Ministry of Defense will field two ASEVs with the SPY-7 radar system.

"The SPY-7 radar product line uses technology from the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) program to enhance overall strength against evolving threats," said Chandra Marshall, vice president of Radar and Sensor Systems at Lockheed Martin. "Providing 24/7 coverage, SPY-7 is a superior deterrence asset available for land and maritime applications around the world."

The tracking event was performed at Lockheed Martin's Production Test Center in Moorestown, New Jersey.

What's Next

The SPY-7 radar system and Aegis Weapon System equipment will be fully tested ahead of the shipment to Japan.

Proven Experience Around the Globe

For 50 years, Lockheed Martin and the Aegis Combat System have enabled U.S. and international allies to keep pace with evolving integrated air and missile threats. Lockheed Martin has a proven history of producing, integrating, delivering and sustaining combat systems and radars across the globe.

The SPY-7, a powerful and versatile radar with advanced technology, provides the capability for decisions to be made accurately and quickly. SPY-7 technology is being delivered for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's LRDR, the Spanish F-110 Frigate and Canadian Surface Combatant programs. Similar technology developed for LRDR and SPY-7 may be utilized on Guam in the future.

About Lockheed Martin

