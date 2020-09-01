Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : Satellite Communications Phased Array Prototype Successfully Completes Transmit Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Satellite Communications Phased Array Prototype Successfully Completes Transmit Test

Multi-Band, Multi-Mission antenna demonstrates new future for satellite communications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 31, 2020 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Ball Aerospace successfully completed a phased array transmit test for a Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (MBMM) antenna. MBMM helps enable multiple satellites to simultaneously connect with a single-phased array antenna system using multiple frequencies. It increases throughput, while also shrinking the antenna's footprint. This marks a technology milestone for the United States Space Force's MBMM program and moves the team one step closer to a full end-to-end satellite communication demonstration later this summer. This transmit test follows a similar successful receive test, which occurred in February.

The prototype antenna, awarded by the Defense Innovation Unit in April 2019, features proven technologies at high maturity levels like Lockheed Martin's Horizon™ advanced satellite scheduler, Ball Aerospace's modular subarray and panel design, and Kratos RT Logic advanced digital signal processing. Additionally, the prototype uses a 'building block' approach that can easily scale as the number of satellites increases or as the communication needs evolve.

'We are excited to partner with the Space Force on this phased array technology demonstration. This is a collaborative team with proven leadership in fielding large-scale L- and S-band communication phased arrays,' said Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Mission Solutions. 'Our experience integrating antennas into C2 systems is unparalled.'

The total number of commercial and military satellites in orbit is projected to increase at least four-fold in the next decade, with a projected tenfold increase in capacity needed within the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN). That growth necessitates new technologies like phased arrays which can connect to multiple space vehicles simultaneously, unlike traditional parabolic antennas. Phased array antennas also avoid significant mechanical maintenance costs when compared to parabolic dishes.

'Ball Aerospace has targeted investment in the core phased array technologies required to allow MBMM to address the Space Force's mission needs while providing an affordable full system solution,' said Jake Sauer, vice president and general manager, Tactical Solutions, Ball Aerospace. 'With the successful completion of the transmit test, we are looking forward to the full end-to-end mission demonstration of the phased array capability.'

The MBMM prototype phased array is part of a broad initiative to modernize the existing AFSCN system and bring new technology faster to warfighters. MBMM increases AFSCN capacity and throughput while improving resiliency for ground infrastructure and satellite systems.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/space

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 14:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
10:50aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Satellite Communications Phased Array Prototype Successfully C..
PU
08/31LOCKHEED MARTIN : Awarded $183 Million Contract for HIMARS Launchers
PU
08/31LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28AEROSPACE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT : Taiwan unveils F-16 maintenance hub as China ..
RE
08/25LOCKHEED MARTIN : Littoral Combat Ship 21 (Minneapolis-Saint Paul) Completes Acc..
AQ
08/25LOCKHEED MARTIN : Littoral Combat Ship 21 Completes Acceptance Trials
AQ
08/20LOCKHEED MARTIN : Possible F-35 Jet Sale to U.A.E. Puts Israel in Bind
DJ
08/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba could be Trump’s next target
08/14Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say
RE
08/14LOCKHEED MARTIN : Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin $62 Billion Contract for F-16..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64 627 M - -
Net income 2020 6 778 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 433,95 $
Last Close Price 390,26 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marillyn A. Hewson Executive Chairman
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.23%109 094
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.94%92 011
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.40%57 118
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.31%42 755
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.66%39 075
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-8.00%22 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group