Lockheed Martin : Selected to Support National Cyber Range Complex Charleston
October 19, 2023 at 08:05 am EDT
Bethesda, Md., Oct. 19, - The U.S. Army Contracting Command - Orlando, on behalf of the Test Resource Management Center and Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, has selected Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for Event Planning, Operations and Support (EPOS) at the National Cyber Range Complex (NCRC) site at Joint Base Charleston in Hanahan, South Carolina. This effort, which is one of five tasks orders on the NCRC program, will provide realistic cybersecurity environments to enable test and evaluation of major Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition programs and realistic training and certification for the DoD Cyber Mission Force.
NCRC EPOS Charleston site, collocated with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, will leverage Lockheed Martin's extensive experience in cyber defense, readiness, testing and training.
"The NCRC Charleston facility expands the technical infrastructure in the cyber community to take on the issue of cyber threats on a variety of platforms," said Tish Rourke, vice president of Lockheed Martin Cyber & Intelligence. "It enables real-world, domain-tailored cybersecurity training to keep our cyber professionals ahead of threats with 21st Century Security solutions across the country."
This NCRC Charleston site will support DOD and serve as the principle range support site for Naval / Special Operations afloat and ashore communities to include surface platforms, undersea platforms, and ground/expeditionary, and ashore platforms. Platforms include autonomous and manned systems. The services of the site will enhance platform resilience and help build cyber hardened systems for the naval and expeditionary communities.
The NCRC Charleston facility will also serve federal agencies, industry, academia and international partners.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
