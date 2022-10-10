Advanced search
Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky Continues Progress on RAIDER X® Helicopter for U.S. Army

10/10/2022
STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2022 - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT) is completing early tests toward a safe flight test program for the RAIDER X® competitive prototype it is building for the U.S. Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program.

"The RAIDER X prototype, which is 92% complete, draws on Lockheed Martin's broad expertise in developing innovative weapons systems using the latest digital design and manufacturing techniques. These advancements will enable the Army to not only lower the acquisition cost, but also enable rapid, affordable upgrades to stay ahead of the evolving threat," said Jay Macklin, director, Sikorsky Future Vertical Lift business development.

There are hundreds of additively manufactured parts installed on RAIDER X, including flight-critical parts. The 3D printing process has been so successful that first articles are 95% compliant, saving the team hundreds of hours compared to previous processes.

Sikorsky is also making progress on the second RAIDER X prototype, which is integrated into the team's structural test program and will validate the flight and ground loads capability of the airframe. Structural testing is in progress and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The tests inform safety-of-flight processes for the first RAIDER X competitive prototype. Once structural testing is complete, the second RAIDER X prototype will be a viable test asset, further reducing risk for Sikorsky's FARA offering.

RAIDER X Offers Unmatched Growth Margin for Speed, Combat Radius and Payload

RAIDER X features Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA)-based avionics and mission systems offering "plug-and-play" options for computing, sensors, survivability and weapons. X2 compound coaxial technology provides unmatched potential and growth margin for increased speed, combat radius and payload. This enables a broader range of aircraft configurations for specific mission requirements.

"The FARA program is important for Army modernization because it provides the speed, maneuverability, reach and the lethality needed on a 21st Century battlefield," said Pete Germanowski, FARA Chief Engineer. "RAIDER X is also designed for growth. The modular open systems approach and digital backbone coupled with the mission system and sensors and communications capability give the Army a node to tie their battlefield network together and enhance the capabilities of the ground force in the process."

RAIDER X Competitive Prototype Facts:

  • Acceptance test procedures are more than 65% complete
  • Power has been on RAIDER X since October 2021
  • Sikorsky is the only company with a representative FARA flying technology demonstrator aircraft: S-97 RAIDER.
  • The S-97 RAIDER flight test program informs design decisions, correlates to a virtual prototype and enables Sikorsky to experiment with the unique capabilities that X2 technology provides.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/raiderx.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Distribution Statement A: Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited. © 2022 Lockheed Martin Corporation

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
