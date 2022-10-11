Advanced search
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
2022-10-10
409.99 USD   +1.49%
Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky Delivers S-92® Helicopter to Korea Coast Guard

10/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 - The Korea Coast Guard accepted the delivery on Sept. 30 of its third S-92® search and rescue helicopter built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT).

The expansion of Korea Coast Guard's S-92 fleet increases its capability to conduct maritime security, safety and life-saving missions for the people of Korea.

"Our valued partnership with Sikorsky spans for nearly a decade," said Mr. Han Sangchul, Senior Superintendent and Final Acceptance Test Inspection Team Lead for the Korea Coast Guard. "We look forward to continued success as we grow our fleet of highly-capable search and rescue S-92 aircraft."

The Korea Coast Guard has completed 195 rescues and has flown more than 2,700 flight hours since 2014. The global fleet of S-92 helicopters recently achieved 2 million flight hours in a variety of missions including search and rescue, oil and gas transportation and VIP transportation in 28 countries.

"The S-92 gives the Korea Coast Guard a strategic advantage when it comes to saving lives," said Leon Silva, vice president of Sikorsky Global Commercial and Military Systems. "Every second counts, which is why the agile, all-weather S-92 is mission ready, all the time."

Sikorsky proudly continues to support the Korea Coast Guard's fleet and is on track to deliver its fourth S-92 aircraft next year.

To learn more, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.comS-92.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the company.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
