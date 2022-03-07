Log in
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky to Showcase Aircraft and Innovation at HAI HELI-EXPO 2022

03/07/2022 | 08:30am EST
STRATFORD, Conn., March 07 2022, - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE: LMT) will participate in HAI HELI-EXPO 2022. From the flight of the world's first practical helicopter in 1939, Sikorsky remains the industry leader through its commitment to innovation, excellence and safety.

Sikorsky will showcase the safe, reliable and mission ready S-92 ® aircraft in booth #8209 throughout the week. Take a step into a virtual world and experience the intensity of wildland firefighting in the eyes of a FIREHAWK ™ and so much more.

Join us on Tuesday, March 8 in briefing room D222 for the annual State of Sikorsky media briefing and other in-booth events throughout the week where Sikorsky will recognize customer achievements, celebrate program milestones and showcase our innovation in urban air mobility.

The Sikorsky Event Schedule for HAI HELI-EXPOI 2022 is as follows:

Tuesday, March 8

United Rotorcraft/Sikorsky Marketing Agreement Signing
12:00 p.m. in Booth #8209

Urban Air Mobility: Towards a Three-Dimensional Future Ted Talk
3:30 p.m. in Booth #8209

Wednesday, March 9

Arkansas Children's Hospital - 10,000 S-76 Flight Hour Recognition
11:00 a.m. in Booth #8209

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company is proud to support HAI HELI-EXPO 2022, the world's largest annual helicopter trade show and exposition.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 13:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
