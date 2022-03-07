Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky to Showcase Aircraft and Innovation at HAI HELI-EXPO 2022

STRATFORD, Conn., March 07 2022, - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE: LMT) will participate in HAI HELI-EXPO 2022. From the flight of the world's first practical helicopter in 1939, Sikorsky remains the industry leader through its commitment to innovation, excellence and safety.

Sikorsky will showcase the safe, reliable and mission ready S-92 ® aircraft in booth #8209 throughout the week. Take a step into a virtual world and experience the intensity of wildland firefighting in the eyes of a FIREHAWK ™ and so much more.

Join us on Tuesday, March 8 in briefing room D222 for the annual State of Sikorsky media briefing and other in-booth events throughout the week where Sikorsky will recognize customer achievements, celebrate program milestones and showcase our innovation in urban air mobility.

The Sikorsky Event Schedule for HAI HELI-EXPOI 2022 is as follows:

Tuesday, March 8

United Rotorcraft/Sikorsky Marketing Agreement Signing

12:00 p.m. in Booth #8209

Urban Air Mobility: Towards a Three-Dimensional Future Ted Talk

3:30 p.m. in Booth #8209

Wednesday, March 9

Arkansas Children's Hospital - 10,000 S-76 Flight Hour Recognition

11:00 a.m. in Booth #8209

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company is proud to support HAI HELI-EXPO 2022, the world's largest annual helicopter trade show and exposition.

