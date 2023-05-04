Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00:51 2023-05-04 pm EDT
450.89 USD   -0.48%
01:58pPoland to open HIMARS service centre in 2023
RE
01:54pLockheed realigns space business to boost efficiency
RE
01:13pLockheed Martin : Space Announces Changes Designed to Enhance Speed and Effectiveness
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : Space Announces Changes Designed to Enhance Speed and Effectiveness

05/04/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, May 4, 2023 - The Space business area within Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced upcoming changes in order to promote greater effectiveness in delivering on customer missions, support growth and innovation, and create stronger collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners. The realignment follows the recent establishment of Lockheed Martin Space's Ignite organization, an innovation hub for rapid capability development.

"With an eye toward the future and building on our current business momentum, these changes position us to deliver end-to-end solutions for today's mission demands and well into the future," said Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Space. "I'm both excited about this next chapter and confident in our team's ability to unlock new and enhanced impact for our customers."

What is Changing?

As Space capabilities continue to be a critical enabler within the battlespace and global economy, the industry is seeing significant movement in customer requirements, a renewed competitive environment, and a shift in the pace and urgency to address emerging threats. To meet these needs, Lockheed Martin Space will transition from five lines of business to three, better enabling the business to deliver 21st Century Security capabilities and pursue innovation, exploration and discovery missions.

  • Commercial Civil Space will continue to include scientific discovery and exploration missions, while focusing on space infrastructure development.
  • National Security Space will be a new line of business that incorporates classified and defense portfolios, aligning programs that support military space, mission solutions and special programs customers.
  • Strategic and Missile Defense Systems will continue to include strategic deterrence, missile defense and hypersonic programs.

This new National Security Space team will be led by Vice President and General Manager Maria Demaree, who holds a proven track record leading Lockheed Martin Space's classified and defense portfolio and brings companywide experience across domains and customer missions. Her experience also includes leading Lockheed Martin's enterprise JADC2 corporate initiative, in which Demaree oversees the ongoing imperative for modernized capabilities enabling customers to sense, make sense and act quickly-regardless of their branch of service. In this capacity, she leads the development of an integrated product strategy across the company's business areas.

During this transition, Johnathon Caldwell, vice president and general manager of Military Space, and Stacy Kubicek, vice president and general manager of Mission Solutions, will remain in their current roles and serve as strategic advisors working closely with Demaree on the creation and shaping of the new National Security Space organization.

Lockheed Martin Space will also stand up a Product Center focused on driving affordability and marketability of Lockheed Martin Space products for internal and external customers. It will be led by Mike Patton, who previously ran Lockheed Martin Space Operations and brings a career in production expertise from GE.

Lockheed Martin Space will transition into this new organizational alignment over the coming months.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation, and @LMSpace to learn more about the latest technologies, missions and people driving the future of space.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
01:58pPoland to open HIMARS service centre in 2023
RE
01:54pLockheed realigns space business to boost efficiency
RE
01:13pLockheed Martin : Space Announces Changes Designed to Enhance Speed and Effectiveness
PU
10:10aLockheed Martin, Raytheon Joint Venture Wins $7.2 Billion Contract for Javelin Weapon S..
MT
08:34aLockheed Martin Aeronautics Secures $25.3 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
07:53aLockheed Martin : U.S. Army Awards Javelin Production Contract
PU
05/03Taiwan says F-16 deliveries delayed, working to minimise damage
RE
05/03Lockheed Martin Secures $35.6 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
05/03Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Gets Up to $1.44 Billion US Navy Contract for Development o..
MT
05/03Taiwan seeking US cooperation to make next generation fighters
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 793 M - -
Net income 2023 6 809 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 453,07 $
Average target price 518,85 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.67%114 741
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.03%141 670
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.74%67 382
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.15%57 511
BAE SYSTEMS PLC19.10%38 921
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.95%35 371
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer