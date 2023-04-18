Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:32 2023-04-18 pm EDT
501.41 USD   +2.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : Statement on the Decision Not to Pursue Additional Legal Action Regarding the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft Program

04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
Lockheed Martin Sikorsky has decided not to pursue additional legal action regarding the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program. We are disappointed with the Government Accountability Office decision and remain convinced that our DEFIANT X offering represented both the best value for the taxpayer and the transformational technology that our warfighters need to execute their complex missions. We value our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army, and serving their missions remains our top priority. We are focused on driving innovation and delivering the transformational RAIDER X for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, modernized Black Hawks and future technology critical to mission readiness for the United States and Allied nations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:41:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 672 M - -
Net income 2023 6 752 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 489,64 $
Average target price 509,15 $
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.31%124 623
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.75%150 346
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.39%72 190
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.52%62 923
BAE SYSTEMS PLC19.98%38 689
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.74%38 466
