Lockheed Martin : Statement on the Decision Not to Pursue Additional Legal Action Regarding the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft Program

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky has decided not to pursue additional legal action regarding the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program. We are disappointed with the Government Accountability Office decision and remain convinced that our DEFIANT X offering represented both the best value for the taxpayer and the transformational technology that our warfighters need to execute their complex missions. We value our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army, and serving their missions remains our top priority. We are focused on driving innovation and delivering the transformational RAIDER X for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, modernized Black Hawks and future technology critical to mission readiness for the United States and Allied nations.

