MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 10, 2023- For the first time, Lockheed Martin's Patriot Advanced Capability - 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor successfully communicated with the AN/SPY-1 Radar, a key component in the Aegis Weapon System.

Lockheed Martin is investing in a PAC-3 MSE/Aegis integration that could deliver a proven, Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability with growing capacity to help maritime customers defend against advanced, maneuverable threats.

"This successful test is a major step forward to fully integrate PAC-3 MSE into the Aegis Weapon System," said Tom Copeman, vice president, Naval Systems, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "A PAC-3 MSE/Aegis integration delivers a hardened defense to maritime fleets on an affordable, rapid timeline."

Integrating PAC-3 MSE and the Aegis Weapon System first requires Lockheed Martin to modify the PAC-3 MSE Radio Frequency Data Link to communicate with the SPY-1 radar. The SPY-1 radar operates on an S-band frequency, which required Lockheed Martin to convert PAC-3 MSE's existing dual-band datalink to a tri-band datalink to communicate at S-band. This successful test, funded internally by Lockheed Martin, validates the initial integration of this capability.

PAC-3 MSE's unmatched Hit-to-Kill capabilities defends against advanced threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. Currently, the PAC-3 MSE program is ramping up to 550 MSEs a year, with plans to continue growing. In 2022, Lockheed Martin opened a new 85,000-square-foot building expansion at the Camden, Arkansas, facility to support increased production capacity for PAC-3 MSE.

SPY-1 radars exist on nearly 100 U.S. Navy Aegis Cruisers and Destroyers, and with proven performance and growing capacity, integrating PAC-3 MSE with Aegis can help sailors stay ahead of evolving threats.

