    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Lockheed Martin : The Netherlands Looks Toward the Future with Procurement of Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE

08/26/2021 | 10:31am EDT
DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 - U.S. and Dutch officials recently formalized an agreement for the Netherlands to purchase Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and related support equipment. With the signing, the Netherlands becomes the 12th customer of PAC-3 MSE and advances its missile defense technology from the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) the country acquired in 2004.

'We're honored to continue to partner with the Netherlands, our first PAC-3 international customer, for their missile defense capabilities,' said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. 'PAC-3 MSE is known around the world for its reliability and performance using Hit-to-Kill technology to ensure our customers remain ready to defend in 21st century warfare.'

An evolution of the battle-proven PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI), the PAC-3 MSE boasts a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range to defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.

As the world leader in systems integration and proven Hit-to-Kill technology, Lockheed Martin has fielded and successfully integrated air and missile defense assets in every domain, providing the highest level of integrated fire control across multiple platforms.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 14:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
