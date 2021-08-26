Lockheed Martin : The Netherlands Looks Toward the Future with Procurement of Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 - U.S. and Dutch officials recently formalized an agreement for the Netherlands to purchase Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and related support equipment. With the signing, the Netherlands becomes the 12th customer of PAC-3 MSE and advances its missile defense technology from the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) the country acquired in 2004.

'We're honored to continue to partner with the Netherlands, our first PAC-3 international customer, for their missile defense capabilities,' said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. 'PAC-3 MSE is known around the world for its reliability and performance using Hit-to-Kill technology to ensure our customers remain ready to defend in 21st century warfare.'

An evolution of the battle-proven PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI), the PAC-3 MSE boasts a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range to defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.

As the world leader in systems integration and proven Hit-to-Kill technology, Lockheed Martin has fielded and successfully integrated air and missile defense assets in every domain, providing the highest level of integrated fire control across multiple platforms.

