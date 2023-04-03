Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Lockheed Martin Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05:21 2023-03-31 pm EDT
472.73 USD   -0.10%
Lockheed Martin : U.S. Army Awards Multiple-year $439M JAGM, HELLFIRE Production Contract

04/03/2023 | 06:41am EDT
Orlando, Fla. (April 3, 2023) - The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a multiple-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and HELLFIRE missiles with a Program Year 1 (PY1) award total value of $439 million.

This contract will provide JAGM and HELLFIRE procurement and production support for the U.S. Army and international customers. Because it's a multiple-year award, the contract offers three additional follow-on awards starting in late 2023, allowing for a total contract value of up to $4.5 billion over the next four years.

"Not only does this contract award support sustained production, but this is the first joint production contact award from the U.S. government for JAGM and HELLFIRE," says Joey Drake, program management director of Air-to-Ground Missile Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "This contract award, along with last year's JAGM full-rate production decision, shows the Army's confidence in our product's combat effectiveness and defensive capabilities, including its potential for longevity due to the support for increased production."

The contract provides maximum flexibility to facilitate the procurement of both systems to multiple domestic and international customers, allowing for the future expansion of both HELLFIRE and JAGM's global footprint. The JAGM program anticipates a significant increase in international demand for the weapon system. HELLFIRE currently has more than 30 FMS customers, along with being integrated onto more than 15 platforms.

"Both JAGM and HELLFIRE's advanced defensive capabilities provide users with a critical solution that allows them to stay ahead of ready with a competitive edge against potential adversaries. This contract allows us to keep providing those solutions to our customers for years to come," says Drake.

Both the JAGM and HELLFIRE systems are designed and developed in Orlando, Fla. The weapon systems are manufactured across various Lockheed Martin facilities in Dallas; Orlando and Ocala, Fla.; Archbald, Pa.; and Troy, Alab. With more than 125,000 missiles produced, JAGM and HELLFIRE continue to be the weapon of choice in critical, precision engagement opportunities.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 10:40:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 798 M - -
Net income 2023 6 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 472,73 $
Average target price 502,30 $
Spread / Average Target 6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.83%120 319
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.96%142 793
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.38%70 236
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.02%62 581
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.75%37 277
BAE SYSTEMS PLC14.79%37 169
