Lockheed Martin : U.S. Army Awards Multiple-year $439M JAGM, HELLFIRE Production Contract

Orlando, Fla. (April 3, 2023) - The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a multiple-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and HELLFIRE missiles with a Program Year 1 (PY1) award total value of $439 million.

This contract will provide JAGM and HELLFIRE procurement and production support for the U.S. Army and international customers. Because it's a multiple-year award, the contract offers three additional follow-on awards starting in late 2023, allowing for a total contract value of up to $4.5 billion over the next four years.

"Not only does this contract award support sustained production, but this is the first joint production contact award from the U.S. government for JAGM and HELLFIRE," says Joey Drake, program management director of Air-to-Ground Missile Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "This contract award, along with last year's JAGM full-rate production decision, shows the Army's confidence in our product's combat effectiveness and defensive capabilities, including its potential for longevity due to the support for increased production."

The contract provides maximum flexibility to facilitate the procurement of both systems to multiple domestic and international customers, allowing for the future expansion of both HELLFIRE and JAGM's global footprint. The JAGM program anticipates a significant increase in international demand for the weapon system. HELLFIRE currently has more than 30 FMS customers, along with being integrated onto more than 15 platforms.

"Both JAGM and HELLFIRE's advanced defensive capabilities provide users with a critical solution that allows them to stay ahead of ready with a competitive edge against potential adversaries. This contract allows us to keep providing those solutions to our customers for years to come," says Drake.

Both the JAGM and HELLFIRE systems are designed and developed in Orlando, Fla. The weapon systems are manufactured across various Lockheed Martin facilities in Dallas; Orlando and Ocala, Fla.; Archbald, Pa.; and Troy, Alab. With more than 125,000 missiles produced, JAGM and HELLFIRE continue to be the weapon of choice in critical, precision engagement opportunities.

