  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:57 27/10/2022 BST
470.99 USD   +1.82%
03:37pLockheed Martin : U.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission
PU
10/26Pentagon successfully flight tests hypersonic weapon components
RE
10/26Lockheed Martin, Red Hat Collaborate To Advance Artificial Intelligence For Military Missions; Military platforms adapt to threat environment in real time using leading-edge AI and Kubernetes technologies
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Lockheed Martin : U.S. Army's Q-53 Multi-Mission Radar Demonstrates Counter-UAS Mission

10/27/2022 | 03:37pm BST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. Oct., 27, 2022 - The U.S. Army's AN/TPQ-53 (Q-53) Multi-Mission Radar (MMR) successfully integrated with an Army command and control system and provided tracking data to launch a counter unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) defeat system in Yuma, Arizona. The rapidly deployable Q-53 radar, which is ideal for the C-UAS mission, is developed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in Syracuse, New York.

During the exercise, the Q-53 integrated with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system to serve as the primary fire control source for the Coyote Block 2 C-UAS defeat system during testing in Yuma.

"The Q-53 radar has a long history of exceeding Army requirements and adapting to their evolving missions. This recent testing milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance and upgrade the system capability," said David Kenneweg, program director, Lockheed Martin Army Radars. "The Army's Q-53 MMR can enhance air surveillance capabilities and integrate with C2 systems and broader weapon systems, enabling Soldiers to detect threats and make decisions faster."

Lockheed Martin has delivered 195 Q-53 radars to the Army and international partners. The Q-53 detects, classifies, tracks and determines the location of enemy indirect fire such as mortars, rockets and artillery, and its mission continues to expand to other emerging threats.

Modernization for 21st Century Security

The Q-53 radar has high reliability and its performance drives the Army's desire to modernize the radar and continue to expand the system's mission requirements. In July 2021, the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a significant follow-on contract to demonstrate the ability of the Q-53 radars to enhance future capability and maintain superior performance over peer and near-peer adversaries.

These enhancements enable increased radar performance in challenging operating environments. Upgrades include support for Long Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense missions. The Q-53 capabilities are key enablers for these missions and represent continued dedication to the advancement of technology in this space.

For more information, visit our website, www.lockheedmartin.com/q53.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 14:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 65 260 M - 56 237 M
Net income 2022 5 744 M - 4 950 M
Net Debt 2022 12 852 M - 11 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 462,56 $
Average target price 458,22 $
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION29.47%121 225
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.18%133 224
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.18%82 150
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.86%67 326
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.41%47 836
BAE SYSTEMS PLC48.24%29 258