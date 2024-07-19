Lockheed Martin Update on F-35 Technology Refresh 3
Lockheed Martin began deliveries of the first Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) configured F-35 aircraft on July 19, 2024. Our expectation remains that we will continue with a production rate of 156 aircraft per year and deliver between 75 and 110 aircraft in the second half of 2024, primarily in the TR-3 configuration. We are working with the U.S. Government's F-35 Joint Program Office on the terms and conditions related to the timing of the final payments for TR-3 configured aircraft and a phased approach to delivery. We continue to focus on advancing TR-3 and Block 4 capabilities to support our customers' mission requirements.
"TR-3 and Block 4 represent a critical evolution in capability and their full development remains a top priority for us," said Bridget Lauderdale, vice president and general manager of the F-35 Program, Lockheed Martin. "These and further software updates over the life of the program will ensure the F-35 continues to be an effective deterrent and the cornerstone of joint all-domain operations now and decades into the future."
