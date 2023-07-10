BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2023 -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced Shelly O'Neill Stoneman as the senior vice president of Government Affairs effective Aug. 28.

Stoneman joins Lockheed Martin from BAE Systems, where she served as SVP for Government Relations. She joined BAE in 2013 after a distinguished career in public and nonprofit service, including at the Pentagon, the White House and on Capitol Hill.

"Shelly will play a critical role in maintaining Lockheed Martin as the premier, mission-focused partner for 21st Century Security solutions for our government customers and stakeholders," Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet said. "She has deep experience in our industry and government. Under her leadership, the Government Affairs team will continue to work to meet customer needs in this demanding national security environment."

Stoneman will lead the company's engagements with the U.S. Congress, the Department of Defense and will manage all federal, state and local government customer relationships.

"Lockheed Martin has demonstrated its commitment to a strong defense industrial base, developing advanced capabilities that deter the pacing and acute threats, and establishing long-standing partnerships with customers and elected officials," Stoneman said. "I look forward to joining this outstanding and talented team."

Stoneman succeeds acting SVP Greg Walters, who will retire later this year after nearly two decades of leadership at Lockheed Martin as vice president of Legislative Affairs.

"I want to thank Greg for his leadership and his many contributions to our customers and our company. We wish you well in your next chapter," Taiclet said.

For more information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.



About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.