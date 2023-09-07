GREENVILLE, S.C, Sept. 7, 2023 - The first F-16 Block 70 aircraft for the Slovak Republic was unveiled at Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) facility in Greenville, South Carolina, during a visit from the country's Minister of Defence, Martin Sklenár.

The Slovak Republic will be the first European country to receive this newest and most capable version of the Fighting Falcon. The F-16 Block 70 aircraft will deliver decades of 21st Century Security capabilities in support of the Slovak Republic's national security.

"These F-16s will enable the Slovak Air Force to stay ahead of threats in the region, and be part of the allied mission in Europe, NATO and around the world," said OJ Sanchez, vice president, Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin. "This jet represents the strong partnership between Lockheed Martin, the United States, the Slovak Republic and allies."

This F-16 Block 70 jet is the first of 14 to be delivered to the Slovak Republic.

About the F-16

The F-16 is a strategic and valuable choice for many customers around the world seeking advanced fighter aircraft capabilities, regional and worldwide partnerships, and affordable lifecycle costs. More than 3,100 F-16s are operating today in 25 countries. The F-16 has flown an estimated 19.5 million flight hours and at least 13 million sorties. Today's latest version, the Block 70/72, offers unparalleled capabilities and will be flown by six countries and counting.

