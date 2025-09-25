Lockheed Martin and Wojskowe Zaklady Elektroniczne (WZE) have announced the validation of production lines dedicated to the Attitude Control Section (ACS) and Attitude Control Motor (ACM) components of the Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile, as part of the Polish WISLA program.
An audit, conducted with the participation of the US government, confirmed compliance with quality and safety standards.
Damian Gorzelany, CEO of WZE, believes that this step will bring the company closer to integration into the global PAC-3 supply chain and will be a 'key milestone' in the WISLA program.
Robert Orzylowski, Lockheed Martin's director for Poland and Central Europe, emphasizes that this cooperation will strengthen industrial ties between Warsaw and Washington.
The PAC-3 MSE is a central element of Poland's missile defense system, using direct impact ("Hit-to-Kill") destruction technology.
Lockheed Martin approves two production lines for Patriot missiles in Poland
Published on 09/25/2025 at 10:45 am EDT
Lockheed Martin and Wojskowe Zaklady Elektroniczne (WZE) have announced the validation of production lines dedicated to the Attitude Control Section (ACS) and Attitude Control Motor (ACM) components of the Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile, as part of the Polish WISLA program.