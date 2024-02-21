Lockheed Martin delivers 1st upgraded C-130 to Norway
The RNoAF has been operating a fleet of C-130J-30s since 2008. Lockheed Martin is in charge of installing the Block 8.1 upgrade kit on these aircraft at its Greenville, South Carolina facility.
The first aircraft delivered was flown from Greenville by an RNoAF crew to Norway, where these Super Hercules are operated by 335 Squadron's Gardermoen Air Base.
Lockheed Martin says the Block 8.1 upgrade contains software and hardware extensions that provide greater global reach, improved navigation and additional defensive capabilities.
