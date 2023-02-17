Lockheed Martin gets U.S. Navy contract worth up to $2 billion

Under the contract, Lockheed will integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system on to the navy's ZUMWALT-class destroyer stealth ships.

The defense contractor will also provide launcher systems, weapon control, integrated missile components, and platform integration support for the naval platform.

The contract comes as the United States and its global rivals have been developing several hypersonic weapons, which travel in the upper atmosphere at more than five times the speed of sound.

