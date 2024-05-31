Lockheed Martin: inaugurates new site in Alabama
The 122,000-square-foot (approx. 11,300 m2) center can accommodate up to 500 employees, and will help enhance national security capabilities and stimulate innovation in northern Alabama.
The opening of this center marks Lockheed Martin's continued commitment to Alabama, with now 30 locations in the state employing more than 3,300 people.
The center's efforts are focused on key projects such as Black Hawk helicopter modernization, missile defense systems and modeling simulation.
