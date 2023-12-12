Lockheed Martin announces that it has achieved 'a major modernization milestone' with the delivery of the first Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) to the U.S. Army.
These first deliveries follow successful testing in November at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Thanks to the close collaboration between the Army and Lockheed Martin teams, we have accelerated the PrSM development program on an aggressive schedule to deliver this next-generation missile faster than ever," said Jay Price, Vice President of Precision Firing at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Lockheed Martin: new missile delivered to US Army
December 12, 2023 at 11:08 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023