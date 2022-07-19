Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Lockheed Martin Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-07-19 pm EDT
387.29 USD   +0.00%
01:44pLockheed Martin on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since July 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Lockheed Martin Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2022
CI
10:57aLockheed Martin Cuts Profit, Sales Outlook After Lower F-35 Volume Drives Second-Quarter Miss
MT
Summary 
Summary

Lockheed Martin on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since July 2010 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is currently at $387.19, down $0.09 or 0.02%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 22, 2022, when it closed at $386.20

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 9.09% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 6, 2010, when it fell for 13 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending Nov. 5, 2021, when it fell 9.68%

--Down 9.95% month-to-date

--Up 8.94% year-to-date

--Down 17.48% from its all-time closing high of $469.19 on April 13, 2022

--Up 1.9% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2021), when it closed at $379.98

--Down 17.48% from its 52-week closing high of $469.19 on April 13, 2022

--Up 18.66% from its 52-week closing low of $326.31 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Traded as low as $373.67; lowest intraday level since Jan. 25, 2022, when it hit $370.78

--Down 3.51% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 6.07%

--10th worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 1:26:10 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1343ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 004 M - -
Net income 2022 5 950 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,8%
