    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:04 2022-06-16 pm EDT
407.54 USD   -1.58%
09:43aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Jordan to Join F-16 Block 70 Program
PU
09:36aJordan Officially Signs Letter of Offer and Acceptance For Sale of 8 New Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 Aircraft
MT
07:10aNew Contracts And A $55 Million Funding Deal Position KULR Technology Group's Stock To Surge In 2H/2022 ($KULR)
AQ
Lockheed Martin on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since June 2018 -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is currently at $408.36, down $5.74 or 1.39%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 24, 2022, when it closed at $395.71

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 10.51% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 19, 2018, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 3, 2021, when it fell 11.95%

--Down 7.21% month-to-date

--Up 14.9% year-to-date

--Down 12.96% from its all-time closing high of $469.19 on April 13, 2022

--Up 6.65% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it closed at $382.90

--Down 12.96% from its 52-week closing high of $469.19 on April 13, 2022

--Up 25.14% from its 52-week closing low of $326.31 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Traded as low as $405.74; lowest intraday level since Feb. 25, 2022, when it hit $395.22

--Down 2.02% at today's intraday low


All data as of 11:53:43 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1213ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 004 M - -
Net income 2022 7 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 414,10 $
Average target price 485,53 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.10%110 372
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.11%136 857
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.41%71 264
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.56%60 402
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.42%43 725
BAE SYSTEMS PLC38.89%29 068