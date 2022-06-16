Lockheed Martin on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since June 2018 -- Data Talk

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is currently at $408.36, down $5.74 or 1.39%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 24, 2022, when it closed at $395.71

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 10.51% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 19, 2018, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 3, 2021, when it fell 11.95%

--Down 7.21% month-to-date

--Up 14.9% year-to-date

--Down 12.96% from its all-time closing high of $469.19 on April 13, 2022

--Up 6.65% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it closed at $382.90

--Down 12.96% from its 52-week closing high of $469.19 on April 13, 2022

--Up 25.14% from its 52-week closing low of $326.31 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Traded as low as $405.74; lowest intraday level since Feb. 25, 2022, when it hit $395.22

--Down 2.02% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:53:43 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1213ET